Shoppers Stock Up on Bottled Water in Cape Town as City's 'Day Zero' Pushed Back

Cape Town’s water supply is running dangerously low, though “Day Zero,” when the supply is predicted to have to be turned off, was pushed back on January 30 to April 16 after recent water-saving measures.After Day Zero, people in Cape Town will have to collect their allocated 25 litres per day from one of the city’s designated collection points.Residents have been urged to make significant changes regarding their hygiene practices and cooking as the drought continues.Supermarkets imposed shopping limits per customer as people tried to buy mass quantities of bottled water.This video, shot at a Cape Town supermarket on January 26, shows customers loading their trolleys with water. Credit: Adele van der Spuy via Storyful