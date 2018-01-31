Home Security Camera Captures Moment Dog Taken From Denver Home

A brazen thief was filmed stealing a couple’s dog from outside their home in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, January 30.The person was captured swiping Jaime Gastelle’s seven-month-old Shih Tzu, Zoe, from the front yard of her home on East 4th Avenue.In the clip, filmed on a home security camera, the thief can be seen driving past the house in a black vehicle, before returning to pick up the dog. The person then takes the dog to the car and drives away with it. Shortly afterwards, Gastelle’s neighbor can be seen walking over to ring Gastelle’s doorbell in a bid to alert her and her partner Yoann about the theft.Sharing the video on Facebook, Gastelle wrote: "I’m so sad, she has truly been such a blessing, and for someone to steal her is devastating to our family.“Please let us know if you see this vehicle with the stuff in the back. The police are working on the plates, and contacting a suspicious woman we saw a few days prior.“The only chance we have of getting her back is somebody reporting the vehicle or people. My boyfriend works from home and has an office on the ground floor facing the front yard. It all just happened too fast!” Credit: Jaime Gastelle via Storyful