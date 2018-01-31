Lawsuit: Canadian government was negligent in 'Indian hospitals'

A class-action lawsuit launched for survivors of at least 29 'Indian hospitals' across Canada wants the government to recognize it was negligent in the operation of the segregated hospitals. Run by the federal government, the so-called 'Indian hospitals' only treated Indigenous patients from 1945 until the early 1980s. Researchers estimate thousands of patients were admitted — patients say the facilities were understaffed and overcrowded and they were subject to physical and sexual abuse. The plaintiffs are also seeking both financial compensation of $1 billion, punitive and exemplary damages of $100 million