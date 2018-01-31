Tom Hanks to be ‘our neighbor.’ Newsroom readers react

“Mr. Rogers is a supreme American hero.” “Mr. Rogers was the sweetest man. I hope Tom Hanks does him justice.” The news that Tom Hanks will play beloved TV personality Fred Rogers in an upcoming biopic has triggered some sweet nostalgia on Newsroom. Readers are loving the casting news and the throwback vibes to the widely beloved children’s series “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,” which ran from 1968 to 2001.

Academy Award-winning actor and national treasure Tom Hanks has signed on to star as Mr. Rogers in “You Are My Friend.” The perfect fit? That’s what many fans feel: One reader writes the actor is so spot-on he doesn’t even need “makeup or wardrobe for the role.”

Rogers, who died in 2003 at age 74 of stomach cancer, is idolized for his beloved PBS series as well as his impact on educational programming. He famously testified before the Senate advocating for government funding for children’s programs. And, as the Newsroom comments prove, he’s remembered for a lot more than that.

Here’s hoping Hanks starts appreciating a colorful cardigan and perfecting the art of changing shoes while singing, “Won’t you be my neighbor?”

What do you think of Tom Hanks stepping into the role? Join the conversation in Newsroom.