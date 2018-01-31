Pro-Puigdemont Protesters Demonstrate in Front of Catalan Parliament

Crowds gathered in front of the Catalan parliament building in Barcelona’s Ciutadella Park on January 30 to protest the postponement of the vote to re-elect leader Carles Puigdemont as president.At one point during the demonstration there was a scuffle with police after protesters broke through barriers in the park.According to the New York Times, Spain’s Constitutional Court “ruled on Saturday that Mr. Puigdemont could not be elected and sworn in without physically being present in the Catalan assembly.”Though he previously said he would return after Catalan’s parlimentary elections on December 21, Puigdemont has yet to return to Spain from Belgium, where he went after the referendum in September, according to reports. Credit: Perot L Lladre via Storyful