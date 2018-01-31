Residents Cheer as Electricity Restored in Puerto Rico
Four months after Hurricane Maria cut the power for most of Puerto Rico, residents of the Sunflower Valley neighborhood in Toa Alta cheered as Arizona workers turned on the electricity. This video shows the restoration on Sunday, January 28.Although one-third of the tiny territory is still without power, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Monday it was shutting down emergency food and water aid as of Wednesday. Credit: Arizona Public Service via Storyful