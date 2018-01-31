News

Residents Cheer as Electricity Restored in Puerto Rico

Four months after Hurricane Maria cut the power for most of Puerto Rico, residents of the Sunflower Valley neighborhood in Toa Alta cheered as Arizona workers turned on the electricity. This video shows the restoration on Sunday, January 28.Although one-third of the tiny territory is still without power, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Monday it was shutting down emergency food and water aid as of Wednesday. Credit: Arizona Public Service via Storyful

Latest

0408_1800_wa_punched
0:27

Punched cricket player suffers shattered jaw
0408_1800_wa_tagging
1:12

Police close in on prolific taggers
0408_1800_wa_shots
0:57

Shooting sparks major Perth manhunt
0408_1800_wa_scooter
0:32

Scooter victim’s family hoping for a miracle
0408_1800_wa_hosp
1:18

Opening date is set for troubled Perth Children's Hospital
0408_1800_sa_lecornu
1:16

Residents decide fate of 'embarrassing' Le Cornu
0408_1800_sa_betts
1:12

Eddie Betts' double celebration
0408_1800_sa_horse
0:16

Girl's ear bitten off by a horse

Featured

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym