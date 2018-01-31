Milwaukee County Zoo Staff Keep Baby Penguin Away From Water Until Moulting Process Begins

Milwaukee County Zoo’s newest baby penguin, born on December 18 to parents Oscar and Fiona, is living off the public exhibit while it waits for its adult feathers to come in.According to a post on the zoo’s Facebook page, the penguin chick’s soft and fluffy feathers are great for keeping warm but aren’t so great for swimming.Zookeepers at the Milwaukee County Zoo are caring for the chick outside of the public exhibit until the bird’s moulting process begins.A clip of the penguin being tended by staff shared to Facebook had earned over 1,600 views at the time of writing. Credit: Milwaukee County Zoo via Storyful