Protesters Disturb US-Coordinated Business Meeting at Palestinian Chamber of Commerce

Palestinian protesters disturbed a meeting between the Palestinian chamber of commerce and a US delegation in Bethlehem on January 30, according to Israeli media.A digital marketing workshop organized with the help of the US Consulate in Jerusalem was under way when about five anti-Trump protesters barged in, Samir Hazboun, the Palestinian chamber’s director, told Reuters.This video was shared live by Palestinian News Network (PNN) and is described as showing protesters disturbing the meeting in the Bethlehem. Protesters can be heard chanting “America is out”. The video also shows protesters throwing tomatoes at cars while leaving the meeting. Credit: Palestine News Netwrok (PNN) via Storyful