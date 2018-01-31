NASA will stream Wednesday’s rare blue moon lunar eclipse

On Wednesday, parts of the US will get to view a very special lunar eclipse. While typical lunar eclipses aren't terribly rare -- the next full one viewable from North America will occur in January 2019 -- this one combines a total eclipse with a supermoon and a blue moon, making it a sort of moon event triple threat. While not all of the US will get to see the entire eclipse, NASA will be televising it online and giving views from California and Arizona.