A five-year-old girl has almost been cured of severe epilepsy after being put on a diet which involved eating thousands of AVOCADOS. Little Leafy (corr) Liu was born with a brain disorder which meant she suffered up to 60 seizures a day. After conventional medication failed to stop the fits, her worried parents researched alternative treatments and discovered the ketogenic diet. Experts believe the way the body burns up carbohydrates can trigger epileptic fits so switching to a high fat, low-carb diet can reduce that risk.