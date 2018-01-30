News

Driver banned for smashing through a crossing

A dozy van driver was banned from the roads for 18 months for smashing through a level crossing barrier - seconds before a speeding train was due. Emanuel Goagara, 36, cost taxpayers over £60,000 when he rammed his van through the barrier - despite ten seconds of warning lights and signal tones. He caused more than ten hours of delays in July last year and left the barrier lying on the tracks before pulling over on the nearby pavement in Sunningdale, Berkshire. Goagara has since been banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,000 in compensation.

