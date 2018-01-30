Abandoned baby otter hand reared in total silence

These adorable photos show a tiny otter cub who is being hand-reared in complete silence - after she was found abandoned at less than two WEEKS old. The poor cub weighed just 107 grams when she was discovered under a pile of logs by the RSPCA and taken in in hopes that her mother would come back for her. Now, at two weeks old, she is receiving round-the-clock care at a wildlife rescue centre - where staff are not allowed to talk around the cub, in order to prevent her from imprinting on humans.