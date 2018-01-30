Police Pursue Driver With Burning Trailer on Queensland Highway

Dramatic dashcam footage released on January 30 shows the moment police officers pursued a man driving his burning trailer down a long stretch of highway near Miriam Vale, Queensland.Queensland Police said they received a call in the early hours of January 18 about a trailer that had caught fire being towed down Bruce Highway. Just before 3 am, officers spotted the blazing trailer, attached to a Holden Rodeo, shooting sparks and flames and leaving burning debris along the road as it traveled north. Officers said the trailer did not have any wheels and was being dragged along the ground.The video shows the police turning on their sirens in an attempt to stop the driver, who kept driving an approximately 20 kilometres before pulling up near Dovedale Road. Credit: Queensland Police via Storyful