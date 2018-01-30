Broome Hit by Flooding and Strong Winds During Storm

Parts of Broome, Western Australia, were under water on January 29 and 30 as a “super storm” brought rain and wind gusts to the area, according to The West Australian.This video shows flooding near Cable Beach, west of Broome.Trees were downed, houses damaged and the Great Northern Highway between Roebuck Plains Roadhouse and Halls Creek was closed. As of January 30, flood warnings were issued for north and west Kimberly and Fitzroy River. Credit: Shane Male via Storyful