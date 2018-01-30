Aerial Footage Shows Extensive Flooding in Northern Territory

Extensive flooding hit the Northern Territory on Monday, January 29, following days of heavy rain and a severe thunderstorm.This aerial footage shows the scene in Marrakai, east of Adelaide River, where NT News reported that a vehicle and boat were swept off the road on Saturday.The entire community of Daly River was evacuated and thousands of homes and businesses in Darwin and the surrounding towns were left without power. Major highways and arteries throughout the Top End were “impassable” due to high waters, ABC reported.The Daly River was expected to rise to 13.5 metres on Tuesday morning. Credit: Jehi Willis via Storyful