Kurdish Women Infiltrate Tory HQ in London to Highlight Plight of Besieged City of Afrin

A protest rallying for peace for Kurdish people broke out at the Conservative Party HQ in Westminster in London on January 29.A group of women protested inside the Tory party’s HQ with signs that read “Long Live The Kurdish People’s Resistance” and “#Defend Afrin.”The demonstration was held as a response to the UK government’s alleged complicity in the killing of citizens in the besieged Syrian city of Afrin. Credit: Kurdistan Solidarity via Storyful