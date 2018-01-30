Vegan Activists Protest Inside Melbourne Steakhouse

A vegan activist group in Victoria, Australia, shared video on January 27 of a protest they held inside a Melbourne steakhouse.In the video, a number of the activists stood inside of the restaurant, Rare Steakhouse, with banners and signs while a woman used a megaphone to speak about animal cruelty practices in the meat industry. Diners in the restaurant looked on at the protest while some tried to continue their meal despite the interruptions. Near the end of the video, the protesters were outside the steakhouse’s building holding up their banners to the window so they could still be seen by those inside.In the video description, Melbourne Cow Save wrote that it had collaborated with another animals rights organisation for the protest – Direct Action Everywhere Melbourne (DxE) whose mission “is to force animal rights into the public consciousness through nonviolent direct action.” Credit: Melbourne Cow Save via Storyful