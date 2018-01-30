Victims Pulled From Rubble Following Strike on Saraqib Hospital

The Syrian Civil Defense said one person was killed and five others wounded after warplanes struck a hospital in Saraqib, in Idlib province, on January 29.This video from Syrian activist Hadi al-Abdallah shows the damage to the hospital. Member of the Syrian Civil Defense can be seen pulling people from the rubble.The Syrian Network for Human Rights said the hospital was treating victims of the earlier shelling of a market in Saraqib, in which 11 people were reported to have died.The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 33 people had died in airstrikes in Idlib since Sunday, January 28. Credit: Hadi Alabdallah via Storyful