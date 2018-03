Brits spend the equivalent of 27 days a year worrying about ‘micro-stresses’, according to research. Amid our busy lives, adults across the UK are being affected by everyday anxieties such as losing a wallet, bag or keys. The poll of 2,000 men and women found the nation spends just under two hours every day feeling tense. Nearly two thirds pinned this on the pressure and demands of everyday life, with 38 per cent putting it down to a lack of time.