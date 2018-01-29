Security Forces Cordon Off Kabul Military Academy Following Attack

At least five soldiers were killed and 10 others wounded, Reuters reported, citing local officials, in an attack at Kabul’s Marshal Fahim Military academy on Monday morning, January 29.Two suicide bombers detonated explosives at the gates of the school, as three other gunmen charged the campus. Afghan security forces fought off the attackers during a five-hour battle, during which explosions and gunfire were heard, TOLO News reported. Credit: TOLO News via Storyful