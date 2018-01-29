News

Public Rallies at Barranquilla Police Command to Show Support After Bombings

A crowd of people gathered outside the police command station in Barranquilla, Colombia, on January 28 to show their support for the police force and the five officers killed in a bomb attack on January 27.A second blast detonated at a police station in Soledad, a suburb of Barranquilla, in the early hours of Sunday, hours after a deadly bomb attack on a police station in Barranquilla.According to Caracol Radio, at least two people were injured in Soledad. Five police officers were killed in the earlier attack. The country’s justice department stated they had identified and detained one suspect, Cristian Camillo Bellon Galindo, on January 27. Credit: Policía Metropolitana de Barranquilla via Storyful

