Pro-Navalny Protesters Rally Across Russia, Call For Election Boycott

Supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny staged protests in various cities across Russia on January 28 calling for a boycott of the upcoming March 18 presidential election.Police made arrests during at least two of the demonstrations. Navalny himself was arrested in Moscow as he walked to the demonstration area.Navalny had called for the demonstrations to take place after he was disqualified from standing in the 2018 Russian presidential election due to a criminal record stemming from 2013 embezzlement charges. Navalny and his supporters claim the charges were politically motivated.This footage, published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, shows rallies in the cities of Vladivostok, Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk, Yekaterinburg, Kazan, and Saratov. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful