Pro-Navalny Protesters Rally Across Russia, Call For Election Boycott

Supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny staged protests in various cities across Russia on January 28 calling for a boycott of the upcoming March 18 presidential election.Police made arrests during at least two of the demonstrations. Navalny himself was arrested in Moscow as he walked to the demonstration area.Navalny had called for the demonstrations to take place after he was disqualified from standing in the 2018 Russian presidential election due to a criminal record stemming from 2013 embezzlement charges. Navalny and his supporters claim the charges were politically motivated.This footage, published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, shows rallies in the cities of Vladivostok, Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk, Yekaterinburg, Kazan, and Saratov. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful

Latest

Hodgkin lymphoma drug to be listed on PBS
1:01

Hodgkin lymphoma drug to be listed on PBS
0415_0500_nat_newsbreak
6:37

News Break - April 15
0415_0500_nat_commonwealthgames
2:26

Australia's golden games
0415_0500_nat_syria
1:42

Allied air strikes in Syria
0415_0500_nat_bushfires
2:23

Sydney bushfire emergency
0414_1800_wa_mining
0:27

Billion dollar WA mining project given green light
0414_1800_wa_party
0:19

Sweet 16 declared out of control
0414_1800_wa_birth
1:25

Incredible moment mum gives birth on footpath outside hospita

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'