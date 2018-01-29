Huge Banner Stretches Across Road at Demo Against Disqualification of Hong Kong Election Candidates

Pro-democracy supporters gathered outside the Hong Kong government’s headquarters on January 28 to protest against the disqualification of Agnes Chow from standing in legislative by-elections.Supporters rallied for speeches from pro-democracy leaders and wrote anti-DQ (disqualification) slogans on a long banner which was stretched across Tim Mei Avenue.Chow, a member of the Demosisto party, had applied to run for the Hong Kong Island seat previously held by party colleague Nathan Law.Her candidacy was rejected on on January 27 after the returning officer claimed that her party’s views were inconsistent with Hong Kong Basic Law. Credit: Storyful/Aaron Mc Nicholas via Storyful