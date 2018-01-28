Maren Morris Talks Performing With Brothers Osborne And Eric Church At The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Country songstress Maren Morris, who will perform with Brothers Osborne and Eric Church at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards, describes the emotional significance of the upcoming collaboration, which pays tribute to victims of gun violence and terrorism from various live music events over the past year. Watch the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards, hosted by James Corden, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT on CBS and CBS All Access.