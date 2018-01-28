Brothers Osborne Preview Their Performance With Maren Morris And Eric Church At The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Country duo Brothers Osborne, who will perform alongside Maren Morris and Eric Church at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards, discuss their upcoming onstage tribute to victims of gun violence and terrorism from various live music events over the past year. Watch the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards, hosted by James Corden, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT on CBS and CBS All Access.