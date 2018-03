A Coast Guard icecutting tugboat finally broke through a thick ice jam on the Kennebec River in Maine on January 27, after four boats spent two days chipping away at the block.These photos and videos, shot over the course of the two days, show the bulk of the work being completed by USCGC Penobscot Bay – a 140-foot icebreaker tug normally based out of Bayonne, New Jersey. Credit: Sherrie Tucker via Storyful