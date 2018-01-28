Missiles Blanket Hama Towns in Advance of Sochi Conference

At least nine explosions were audible as munitions struck the town of al-Latamniah as smoke rose from at least five munitions which fell on Kafr Zita, located in Hama province in Syria, on January 27.No one was reported injured, local media said.The bombardment of towns in the Hama countryside, which is controlled by opposition forces, has been ongoing for over a month.These latest strikes came a day after opposition leadership decided not to participate in peace talks hosted by Russia in Sochi on January 30, Syrian pro-opposition media reported. Credit: Mahmoud Hamwy via Storyful