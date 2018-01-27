Activists Protest Far-Right Fraternity Balls in Vienna

Activists marched in Vienna on January 26 in protest against evening balls held by Austria’s far-right fraternities.Multiple politicians attended the balls hosted by Austria’s fraternities, seen as a stronghold of nationalists and members of the far-right. Among them was Heinz-Christian Strache, the vice chancellor and leader of the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), local media reported.FPO entered a governing coalition with the Conservative Party (OVP) in December 2017. Credit: Verilesr via Storyful