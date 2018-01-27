Suspect Bites, Severely Injures Two Deputies in Scuffle

Dashcam footage showed the shocking moment when two sheriff’s deputies were bitten by a suspect while they attempted to place him under arrest on January 20.In the video released on Friday, PIO Officer Josh Tubb, who happened upon the scene, can be seen speaking with the suspect. When a second officer approaches the pair, the suspect lunges at them. Both Tubb and his fellow officer were bitten in the altercation and were later taken to the hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.Tubb told Storyful News that he and his fellow officer were fortunate to have “three passersby that actually stopped traffic” while they subdued the suspect.“We are lucky here in Gregg County,” Tubb said of the citizen response. “We have a lot of community support for our local law enforcement.” Credit: Gregg County Sheriff’s Department via Storyful