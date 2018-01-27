Prison Guards Burn Sofas in Tenth Day of Protest

Prison guards set fire to sofas outside the prison entrance in Douai in northern France on the tenth day of protest against working conditions on January 25.The guards, backed by their unions, have been on strike since January 22, over dangerous working conditions and pay.On January 26, the UFAP, the union representing the largest portion of prison workers in France, accepted a proposal from the Minister of Justice and called an end to the strike and blockades.The minister promised pay increases, new hires and equipment, and new infrastructure to separate prisoners accused of holding or preaching extremist views, France24 reported.Two other prison unions have not accepted the terms.A majority of the guards at the Douai prison are members of UFAP, and local news reports said the protests were called off on January 26. Credit: F.G. Reportages via Storyful