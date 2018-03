A bicycle shop in the Netherlands said that thieves made off with bikes worth an estimated €100,000 ($125,000) in the early hours of January 23.CCTV footage from De Tweewieler Vught en Udenhout shows thieves taking the Bianchi, Trek and Ridley bikes, running down the stairs with multiple bikes at a time. The store was appealing for the public’s help to find the suspects. Credit: De Tweewieler Vught en Udenhout via Storyful