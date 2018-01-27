Half of Us Have Already Bailed on our Resolutions

The January health-pushes might be in full swing but a shocking number of Americans have sadly given up working out.

According to a new survey of 2,000 Americans, as many as 44 percent said they have given up hope of improving their physique.

It seems the psychological battle may be the hardest one to win, with nearly one out of two people (49 percent) feeling intimidated at just the thought of working out at the gym.

The new study conducted by BlenderBottle aimed to quantify how many people feel genuinely intimidated by the menacing “G word” and tried to uncover exactly why.

For some, the fear comes from doubting their ability to use the machines properly, with 28 percent saying they wouldn’t have a clue. But over half of the respondents (56 percent) said they were worried about not looking as fit as everyone else there.

46 percent worry about being judged in the gym, which can be discouraging, with 45 percent of people saying they sometimes feel like giving up on going to the gym.

61 percent of the 2,000 respondents polled said they currently never go to the gym at all.

“Hitting the gym—or starting out on any new exercise program—can be intimidating. If you’re worried about how you’ll look, consider shifting your focus. Why are you going to the gym in the first place? How will this new habit improve your life?” said a spokesperson for BlenderBottle.

The survey revealed a lot about why people avoid the gym. For some it can be those pesky membership costs, with 38 percent saying a gym membership was just out of their price range.

The results continually reinforced that confidence is a big barrier to workout success. 33 percent said they just don’t like working out in front of other people, instead preferring the comfort of their own home gym. 24 percent of people said they felt intimidated working out next to someone who was more fit than them.

One in four people said they simply didn’t have enough time with their busy schedules. Others said they felt intimidated, lacked confidence, or had previous injuries that prevented them from going.

And over a third (35 percent) of people just don’t like the act of exercising in general.

“If you can just make it to the gym, you’re already doing better than 60% of Americans. Focus on the fact that you’re becoming better, stronger, and healthier. Focus on how you feel after you’ve worked out. The way your body reacts to exercise can have a significant impact on your mood and motivation,” a spokesperson for BlenderBottle said.

“As your fitness improves, so will your confidence; and hitting the gym will eventually become something you actually look forward to.”

However, many people avoid the gym not because they’re intimidated, but because they’re just happy with how they look. Nearly one in five people (17 percent) said they have no desire to work out because they’re happy the way they are now.

The BlenderBottle research also revealed that over a third (35 percent) of people do in fact feel motivated to try and get into shape

Nearly 3 out of 4 respondents (72 percent) said they want to exercise more and 36 percent of people said actually like the thought of going to the gym.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Any personal trainer or staff member at the gym will be happy to show you how to use a machine properly.” said a BlenderBottle spokesperson.

“Teaming up with a training buddy is another great way to feel more comfortable. It’s far easier to face your fears with a friend, plus a training partner holds you accountable. And when it comes to working out, showing up is half the battle.”