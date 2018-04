Dozens of people died after a huge fire broke out at a hospital in the city of Miryang, South Korea, on Friday, January 26.At least 37 were killed in the fire and another 140 people injured, according to Reuters.The fire broke out on the hospital’s first floor at about 7.30 am, according to local news reports. The hospital has about 193 beds, it was reported. Credit: Cho Hyun-gwan via Storyful