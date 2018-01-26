Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing on Fort Lauderdale Street During Rush Hour

A small helicopter made an emergency landing during rush hour on a downtown street in Fort Lauderdale on January 24, according to officials cited in local reports.No injuries were reported despite the tail section of the Schweizer 269C-1 helicopter broke off in the landing. The landing happened just before 5 pm on Southeast Second Street.The helicopter avoided moving cars and pedestrians on the street but its rotor blades did slam against a parked Mercedes SUV, the report said. Credit: Randy Hunt via Storyful