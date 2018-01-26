Facing deportation: Abdoul Abdi's story

A refugee in Canada is facing deportation: Abdoul Abdi is a Somali refugee who was placed into foster care after coming to Canada when he was 6-years old. He spent most of his youth as a ward of the province of Ontario. No citizenship papers were ever filed by the province and because Abdi has a criminal record, the federal government is applying to deport him back to his home country — a place he has never lived, where he knows no one and does not speak the language. Abdi is fighting the order; his lawyer says if the the system had worked properly he would have had his citizenship papers and there would be no grounds for deportation