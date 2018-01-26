Legalizing pot and testing high drivers

As Canada prepares to legalize pot, the federal government plans to spend as much as $80-million to train 750 police officers to smoke out high drivers. That money will go toward training the officers to use an observational test. However there are concerns about how reliable that method is. A Fifth Estate investigation raises serious questions, showing it can lead to false arrests, is prone to police bias and according to one scientific expert, is no better at detecting high drivers than “flipping a coin”