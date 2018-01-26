Orcas Swim Towards Terrified Children Off Auckland Coast

Two children were swimming near Waiheke Island, off the coast of Auckland, New Zealand, when a pair of orcas swam towards them on Thursday, January 25. The swimmers screamed in terror, but the orcas passed them by and continued out to sea.This footage, recorded by Brett Thoms at Enclosure Bay, shows the children frantically trying to swim away before remaining still as the animals cruise past. According to whale experts, the video shows typical behaviour of orcas, which do not usually hunt humans and were more likely to be curious. Credit: Brett Thom via Storyful