New York Prepares for More Ice Jams and Flooding

New York state officials were assessing nearly 50 ice jams and flooded areas on Thursday, January 25.Warm weather expected during the coming weekend was expected to create danger for more ice jams and flooding, Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office said in a press release.Cuomo said he had directed the state’s National Guard and other state resources to be on standby in case of problems.Teams would not only look at current problems but also assess the area for potential future dangers, the press release said.This video shows the ice jam and flooding along the Hudson River near Thurman, along with mitigation work. Credit: New York Governor’s Office via Storyful