Watch Five Months of Lava Flow at Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano

A video compilation released by the National Park Service showed the lava flows at Kilauea volcano inside Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park between September 2017 and January 2018.The video was created by a volunteer, French geologist Marius Arigot, ahead of the park’s planned dinner to honor its volunteers on Thursday, January 25.Kilauea was erupting on Wednesday, according to the park’s current conditions report, however the lava flow that reached the ocean stopped recently after more than a year, according to a news report. Credit: National Parks Service/Marius Arigot via Storyful