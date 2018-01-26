News

Manatee Tangled in Life Vest Rescued in Fort Lauderdale

A team of workers rescued a manatee that was tangled in a life vest in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, January 24. First responders initially believed the life vest to be a tracking device until divers got a closer look, a news report said.A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Manatee Rescue team pulled the animal out of the water, removed the life vest, and cleaned it up before releasing it back into the water. Officials said the manatee likely had been separated from its mother earlier this winter. Credit: Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue via Storyful

