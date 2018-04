A bullet train from Qingdao City to Hangzhou City was engulfed in flames at Dingyuan Station in eastern China's Anhui Province.

The video, filmed on January 25, shows flames and black smoke coming out of a carriage on the train.

Firefighters try to extinguish the fire and railway crew evacuated passengers.

According to reports, the electrical equipment on the train broke down.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.