News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

WHO officials dance to Fall Out Boy to de-stress during meeting

Senior officials at the World Health Organisation dance to US rock band Fall Out Boy to defuse tensions at the year's first executive board meeting.

The video, shot today (January 25) in Geneva, shows the entire meeting rising to dance to the Fall Out Boys' hit “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)."

Among the dancers was Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The meeting was attended by senior civil servants, government officials and health ministers of many nations. It was led by the chair and sat in by the Director-General.

Writes the filmer: "As tensions on intellectual property for access to medicines runs high, the Chair of the executive board calls for the Thailand delegation’s recommendation of incorporating exercise into the week-long meeting timetable.

"The entire meeting rose to dance to a video of dance moves to copy."

Latest

0413_0500_nat_crash
0:24

Two dead in car crash
0413_0500_nat_wifeGG
0:50

Major search is underway for the wife of former Governor-General
0413_0500_nat_gdad
0:33

84-year-old man stranded in Bali hospital
0413_0500_nat_cman
1:37

Cairns man survives night in a tree above croc-infested waters
0413_0500_nat_spikes
0:24

Police investigating metal spikes found in racetrack
0413_0500_nat_health
1:15

Plans to raise the national smoking age
0413_0500_nat_dna
0:29

Adelaide sexual assault arrest
0413_0500_nat_predator
0:45

Hunt for Sydney predator

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'