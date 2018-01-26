WHO officials dance to Fall Out Boy to de-stress during meeting

Senior officials at the World Health Organisation dance to US rock band Fall Out Boy to defuse tensions at the year's first executive board meeting.

The video, shot today (January 25) in Geneva, shows the entire meeting rising to dance to the Fall Out Boys' hit “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)."

Among the dancers was Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The meeting was attended by senior civil servants, government officials and health ministers of many nations. It was led by the chair and sat in by the Director-General.

Writes the filmer: "As tensions on intellectual property for access to medicines runs high, the Chair of the executive board calls for the Thailand delegation’s recommendation of incorporating exercise into the week-long meeting timetable.

"The entire meeting rose to dance to a video of dance moves to copy."