Minister who attended men-only charity dinner departs home

Children and families minister Nadhim Zahawi has been reprimanded by Downing Street for attending a men-only charity gala where it is alleged that female staff were harassed. He is not himself the subject of any claims of ill behaviour and left The Presidents Club fundraiser event in London early. He tweeted that he had "felt uncomfortable", but he had not seen any of the "horrific" events reported. The minister ignored questions from reporters as he left his southwest London this morning.