A number of snowmen in Tokyo have met a gruesome fate amid a frigid spell in the Japanese city. Video posted by a theatre company shows a katana-wielding local ruthlessly putting the snowmen to the sword in Kurosawa-worthy style.On January 25, Japan Today reported that the city experienced its coldest day in 48 years, with temperatures falling to -4 degrees Celsius (25 degrees Fahrenheit). Credit: Kodomokyojin via Storyful