Daddy is Never Off Duty as Child Makes Great Escape

Wesley Quilty was trying to beat his daughter at her own game but the tiny tot was ready to outsmart her dear old dad.The two-year-old pulled her own prison escape at bedtime by climbing over the safety gate in her bedroom. In an effort to keep his daughter in her room, Wesley installed a second gate and set up a camera to capture the little one trying to get out. Before he could get it all set up she managed to climb the two gates and get out. Credit: Wesley Quilty via Storyful