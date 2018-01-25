England's oldest golf club could be flooded

England's oldest golf course is being driven into the sea - and could be destroyed by high tides within weeks. Recent storms have already washed away the eighth tee of the 154-year-old Royal North Devon Golf Club. And its manager Mark Evans, 55, fears that a large part of the historic course could disappear forever with the Spring tides next month expected to swallow it up. He said parts of the golf course are likely to be severely flooded at the beginning of February when tides breach the pebble ridge.