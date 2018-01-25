Marine Police Get Bumpy Ride on Lake Tahoe Ahead of Winter Storm

Residents living around Lake Tahoe, California, were preparing themselves for a winter storm on Wednesday, January 24, forecast to bring between eight and 16 inches of snow to the region.This video of Lake Tahoe’s choppy waves was filmed by a marine crew from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. It shows the crew’s boat in five-to-six-foot swells, a sheriff’s office spokesman wrote in an accompanying Facebook post.The vessel was a 35-foot moose boat with a catamaran hull, weighing about 20,000 pounds, according to local news reports.A National Weather Service weather warning was issued for the region on January 24 and would remain until at least January 26, according to reports on the Tahoe Daily Tribune. Credit: Facebook/Placer County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful