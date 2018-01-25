Diversity at the Oscars: Has the Academy finally gotten the message?
Diversity at the Oscars has been a hot topic in recent years — with the announcement of this year's nominees, it appears the Academy is finally starting to get the message. In the best director category, white men are the minority, and for the first time in the history of the Oscars, a woman has been nominated as best cinematographer. While this year's nominations represent a step forward on the issue of diversity, many critics say there’s much more to be done