Aerial Images Show Miles of Ice Jams on Connecticut Rivers

Ice jams on two Connecticut rivers slowly were coming unstuck on Wednesday, January 24. The US Coast Guard was breaking a jam on the Connecticut River, but flooding persisted in Kent along the Housatonic River, where the jam was slowly melting.Three coast guard ice cutters started work near Haddam on Tuesday, and more work continued on Wednesday. The jam, which stretches miles and has persisted for more than a week, had triggered flooding and problems in Haddam.Students at the Kent School were returning to campus on Wednesday after being sent home because of flooding from the Housatonic a week ago, a news report said. The jam was slowly melting, but state police had to close a nearby road because of flooding on Wednesday, a news report said.The Connecticut Wing division of the Civil Air Patrol shared these images of the two ice jams on Wednesday. The group has been flying missions to provide photographs of the jams to emergency management officials. Credit: Connecticut Wing, Civil Air Patrol via Storyful