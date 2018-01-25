Disgraced gymnastics doctor gets up to 175 years in prison. Yahoo Newsroom reacts:

“At least Nassar will never see the outside world again.” “175 is not enough! Judge should’ve sentenced him to 750 years.” Yahoo Newsroom readers quickly shared their opinions on the news that former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar had been sentenced to 40-175 years in prison.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina told Nassar in court, “I just signed your death warrant. Sir, you do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again.” A large majority of Yahoo readers agreed with the judge. One said, “What goes around comes around.” The 54-year-old received his sentence after listening to more than 100 statements from victims, including Olympic medalists Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber.

Nassar pleaded guilty to 10 charges of sexual assault in November. He is currently serving 60 years in prison on federal child pornography charges.

